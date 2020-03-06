SALISBURY – A local fire official said “careless disposal of smoking materials” is the likely cause of a deck fire Wednesday night at a Central Avenue apartment complex.
Capt. Andrew Murphy said local firefighters, helped by units from Newburyport, Amesbury and Seabrook, responded to 29 Central Ave. about 10:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. It is believed a bag filled with clothing ignited shortly before they arrived.
The fire was put out before it caused any damage inside the building.
“It was a quick knockdown,” Murphy said, adding that a resident alerted the Fire Department quickly, which likely kept the fire from becoming much worse.
Central Avenue juts off Route 1A close to the ocean and ends at Surfside 5. There were no injuries reported and Newburyport firefighters covered Salisbury’s fire station.
