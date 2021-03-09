WEST NEWBURY — The developer of a proposed subdivision across from Long Hill Orchard on Main Street contends the waivers he is seeking from the town’s subdivision rules will ultimately benefit the public.
In a letter to the Planning Board dated March 2, engineer Chris Sparages said the five waivers for the project at 519 Main St. and 0 Stewart St. known as Deer Run Lane are in keeping with the intent of the subdivision control laws.
Approving them would allow the project to go forward, which he and fellow developer Michale Crowe believe is in the public's best interest, Sparages wrote.
The project calls for subdividing a building lot into four lots. Crowe seeks to pair three new duplexes with a duplex already on the property to create eight housing units. A new road with utilities and improvements is also part of the plan.
At a continuation of a public hearing for the subdivision plan, Planning Board Chair Ray Cook said the waivers seemed reasonable considering the project's scope.
“I read the letter and I thought it was clear and well put together,” said board member Brian Murphey. There was no public comment during the virtual session.
Among the waivers are a request to reduce the property frontage from the required 150 feet to 142.52 feet, and to lessen the distance for the center line of the road from 75 feet to 71.26 feet. The 20-foot-wide drive leading into the development would be centered on a narrower part of the property, providing the maximum buffer for neighboring properties.
The applicant also seeks to reduce the minimum requirement for how far stormwater basins can be installed from roads. Several smaller stormwater management systems would be installed on both sides of the roadway, allowing stormwater to infiltrate more evenly across the property, Sparages wrote.
A reduction in the number of layers of pavement from three to two would eliminate a required 2-inch binder course. Crowe also asks to eliminate the need to identify large trees on the plans.
The letter stresses that the Deer Run Lane project would provide the town with more diverse housing in terms of affordability. A shortage of housing in Massachusetts is driving up the cost of homes.
“Duplexes typically sell for less money than single-family homes on the same lot. Therefore, this project would provide more affordable housing, which is desperately needed,” Sparages stated.
Instead of designating any of the eight units as legally affordable housing under state law, Crowe instead agreed to make an affordable housing contribution payment as required under West Newbury’s inclusionary housing zoning bylaw.
The amount, calculated using a formula provided in the regulation, has yet to be determined. In lieu of deeming a percentage of the new housing units as affordable, developers have the option of making a housing contribution payment to the town.
The final benefit to the town highlighted in the letter is the more than 2,600 linear feet of proposed public access trails the new development would provide, including one at the end of the Deer Run Lane cul-de-sac.
“The proposed trail system is significant because this will bring the existing trail system much closer to the Mill Pond Trail network,” Sparages noted in the letter.
Cook suggested putting on file a note on from the Riding and Driving Club confirming its support for opening up to public use the trails that are now only used for horseback riding.
Murphey wants to see a memo from the Open Space Committee confirming its interest in the proposed trails. He also said he would like to hear from the Essex County Trail Association to rule out any possible roadblocks to the plan for new trails.
“The impression I got was that they are very interested,” Crowe said.
The public hearing was continued until March 16 at 8 p.m. A public hearing on the site plan review application for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall — also known as Carr Post — at 363 Main St. is slated for 7:15 that evening.
Remote meetings can be accessed via the meeting agenda on the Planning Board page at www.wnewbury.org.
