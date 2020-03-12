MERRIMAC – An attorney for a local man facing a second charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash in September appeared in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday to argue that it was a deer's fault.
Shaun P. Haynes, 50, of Champion Street was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle after the crash Sept. 8 that sent his Dodge Nitro off Emery Street and close to a house.
Court documents show that the Merrimac police officer who responded, Brett Remon, determined Haynes had been drinking before the early morning crash.
But Haynes told the officer a deer jumped in front of his sport utility vehicle, causing him to "drive into a utility pole, two mailboxes, up over a brick wall, onto the lawn and into the front bushes right up to 36 Emery St.," Remon wrote in his report.
Haynes admitted to drinking five cans of beer within 15 minutes before getting into his SUV to go home and agreed to a series of field sobriety tests, according to Remon's report, adding that Haynes failed most of them.
Haynes was examined by medical personnel and taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment.
Less than two days later, Remon went to the hospital with a search warrant to get a copy of Haynes' medical records. The medical records were expected to show results of a blood test that would have likely determined Haynes' blood-alcohol level when he was admitted to the hospital.
In District Court on Wednesday, Haynes' lawyer, Ted Beauparlant, submitted several motions to Judge Peter Doyle. One asked that the evidence collected by Remon as a result of his search warrant be omitted after it was learned Remon wrote the wrong date (Sept. 12) on his Sept. 10 warrant application.
Beauparlant also filed a motion seeking town records on the number of deer sightings over the last five years, the number of motor vehicle crashes involving deer over the same period, and any surveys detailing the number of deer in Merrimac over the last five years.
"The defendant, Mr. Haynes, has stated that his car swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer on Emerson Road in Merrimac," Beauparlant wrote in his motion. "Therefore we request an order, for records from the Merrimac Police, animal control officer and/or the DPW (Department of Public Works) or other agency."
Beauparlant hoped to establish the threat level posed by deer to people driving through Merrimac to help prove his client's claim, according to his motion.
"I know it sounds a bit off," Beauparlant said in court Wednesday.
Doyle considered the motions and ordered the town's animal control officer to provide any matching documentation, if it exists.
But Doyle denied the search warrant application motion, saying that although the warrant contained a clerical error, it did not nullify the legal basis for the warrant.
Doyle's decisions came after a roughly 30-minute hearing involving Beauparlant and Essex County prosecutor April O'Brien, with Remon as the only witness.
"It's not enough to shrug their shoulders and say, 'There's a mistake here,'" Beauparlant said, referring to Essex County prosecutors.
O'Brien conceded that Remon's warrant application contained an error but cited case law which argued that a clerical error was not enough to invalidate it.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
