'Defund the Police' posters pasted in Waterfront Park

NEWBURYPORT — The Essex County Sheriff’s Department graffiti removal team took down more than a dozen posters pasted on granite columns in Waterfront Park in recent days to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement and call for defunding police departments.
City Marshal Mark Murray said his officers began receiving complaints Thursday morning and that the signs would be removed the same day. An investigation of who slapped stickers in one of the most frequented spots in the city is underway, but Murray said they may never know the culprit.
The signs do not include a website or a telephone number, but instead urge people to scan a QR barcode to receive more information.
“Defunding the police means that we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster, real health, peacekeeping and safety,” one of the signs read.
The signs also include a cartoon drawing of a pig’s head, a reference to a slang term used to describe police.
Murray declined to comment on the posters.
Calls to cut police department budgets have skyrocketed in recent weeks following the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and Atlanta.
Their deaths sparked nationwide protests and have led to many Confederate statues being torn down or defaced. Protesters have also vandalized or torn down statues of anti-slavery heroes, including abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier, in Whittier, California.
Another sign on the waterfront declares “All Black Lives Matter” and claims the average life expectancy for a Black transgender woman is 34 years.
A Newburyport resident reported seeing similar signs pasted along the Clipper City Rail Trail about the same time.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
