NEWBURYPORT — The spotlight is set to shine on people with disabilities when the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance presents a screening of the documentary “Yellow Brick Road” next month.
The alliance is partnering with The Screening Room to present the 2005 documentary, which tells the story of a group of actors with disabilities who put together a one-night-only performance of “The Wizard of Oz.”
The free, all-ages event will be held at Rupert A. Nock Middle School on April 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Alliance coordinator Tina Los said in a press release that the screening is part of the group’s “Know Your Neighbor” campaign, which is designed to help broaden the community’s perspective on the diversity of the city’s residents – no matter their disability status, race, gender, religion or sexual identity.
A panel discussion with local residents representing people with disabilities as well as partners in the arts community will take place after the screening.
The panel will include Theater in the Open Artistic Director Teddy Speck, Newburyport High School theater teacher Lisa Zaleski and Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue.
Alliance member Sophie Korpics, also a member of the city’s Commission on Disabilities, said she will be part of the panel.
Korpics, 25, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 2, but she has been involved in theater since she was 12. She most recently worked on dramaturgy with local theater company Acting Out Productions and said she was also in a production of “The Wizard of Oz” when in high school.
“’The Wizard of Oz’ was my favorite movie as a kid and I will be talking about my own theater experience,” she said. “Myself and the other panel members also want to let people know why it is important to foster disability inclusion in the arts and how it helps to combat biases and stereotypes.”
Korpics added that there has been a recent movement to include more people with disabilities in film and television.
“A big part of that is making sure when someone writes a character with a disability into a television show or movie, or if there is a play of musical that calls for a disabled character, they actually cast an actor with a disability in that role,” she said.
Korpics pointed to Ali Stroker, who is the first actor or actress in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award in 2019 for her role as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma,” as a source of inspiration for herself and many others with disabilities.
“There’s room for improvement and people with disabilities are still underrepresented in the arts,” she said. “So, it’s very important to me that people with disabilities are represented in the arts. But also to have a voice in general. I know from my own experience that is what being involved in theater did for me. It also helped boost my self-confidence.”
Korpics said she didn’t feel like she had a voice in school until she got up on a stage.
“Because I spent so much time doing theater, it helped me develop my voice and be an advocate for people with disabilities later in life,” she said.
Becca Fundis, co-owner of The Screening Room, will provide a digital copy of the film. She said Korpics is one of the main reasons she wanted to partner with the alliance to host the screening.
“She is just wonderful and who doesn’t love the idea of helping a young women in the community do something great?” Fundis said.
Fundis said she and Korpics discussed potential movies to screen and Korpics suggested “Yellow Brick Road.” Fundis reached out to the film’s co-director, Matthew Makar, to obtain screening rights to the film and he agreed.
“He was really generous and into the idea of the film being screened,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.