AMESBURY — A delivery driver caught drinking on the job last December pleaded guilty to multiple charges Monday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to a year's probation.
Logan Witham, 24, of Horne Street, Methuen, was almost done with his deliveries around 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 21, when he crashed into a Field Street mailbox and found himself stuck on snow-covered rocks surrounding it. After police arrested him for drunken driving, they found five vodka nips on him, according to Amesbury police.
He was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property less than $1,200 and having open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
After Witham pleaded guilty to all charges, Judge Allen Swan sentenced him to a year's probation and took away his driver's license for 90 days. Swan also ordered Witham to stay away from the owners of the mailbox.
According to a report, Witham almost ran over a man walking his dog on nearby Dublin Street before losing control and hitting the mailbox. The dog walker spotted the stranded truck and called police.
As Amesbury police Officer Cameron Short walked up to the truck, he could smell alcohol coming from Witham.
"When I asked Logan what had happened he stated that he had slipped and hit the mailbox. Logan went on to state that he did not believe he was operating at an unsafe speed and that he only had one more delivery to do," Short wrote in his report.
En route to the crash site, Short reported having no trouble with the roads and did not slide once.
"As I drove through the neighborhood I also noticed multiple children playing in yards along the road," Short wrote in his report.
Witham denied drinking alcohol but spoke in a slurred manner and appeared unsteady on his feet. He also had bloodshot and glassy eyes. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Witham blew a .0164 blood alcohol level, twice the legal limit for drunken driving.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.