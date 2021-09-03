BOSTON -- More than 60 cities and towns have received a slice of $21 million from the state to harden their infrastructure to the impacts of climate change, but like other rounds of grant funding, demand far outstripped available funds.
The state's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant gives local governments money to fortify seawalls, prevent coastal erosion and reduce flooding.
Several communities north of Boston got money from the program in the latest round of disbursements.
Andover was awarded $131,700 to assess properties along the Shawsheen River for future land acquisition, with the goal of increasing climate and flood resiliency.
Gloucester was awarded $69,890 to inventory the city's greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy and sequestration resources.
Haverhill got $475,000 to design and get permits for a long-planned project to remove a dam along Little River. The project, part the city's larger urban revitalization effort, is expected to reduce flood risks and provide more river access for recreational opportunities such as fishing and kayaking.
Peabody and Salem will be sharing a $150,000 state grant for redevelopment of North River Corridor to reduce its vulnerability to climate change impacts.
In addition, Groveland got $82,186 for a project aimed at reducing flooding in the Johnson Creek watershed.
The state also approved 16 grants for communities to begin the process of planning for future projects.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said communities are searching for ways to protect against the worst impacts of climate change following a summer of excessive heat, record precipitation and flooding. About 93% of the state's cities and towns participate in the grant.
"We're seeing a really significant demand for infrastructure funding for climate change improvements," she said. "There is a need in every community in the state."
Despite the record level of grant funding this year, there still wasn't enough money to meet the demand.
In the latest round, the state received 92 requests for grants totaling $28 million. It awarded $21 million to 66 communities.
Overall, the program has awarded more than $65 million in grants since it was first created in 2017, Theoharides said.
The Baker administration is seeking to divert at least $1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds to environmental initiatives throughout the state. About $350 million of that would be devoted to the MVP and other climate change resiliency programs.
Theoharides said many communities have climate resiliency projects ready to go, but additional funding is crucial to helping them cover those costs.
"Communities have their game plans, so what we need now is to increase funding," she said. "We really need a sustainable source of funding to ensure that we can make our communities as climate resilient as we can go forward."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
