NEWBURYPORT — Registration has begun for the "Dementia Dialogues" monthly discussion scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Newburyport Public Library.
This virtual program is for anyone who wants to discuss dementia, including caregivers, care partners and people living with dementia.
Kathy Kodwyck, activity director at Avita of Newburyport, will lead the program. She has an extensive background in social services and has worked exclusively with those living with dementia for the last eight years, according to a library press release.
Kodwyck is a certified trainer in person-centered dementia care through the Alzheimer’s Association and has a degree in occupational therapy. She is able to offer advice, tips and help with resources for those in need.
This is also a resource sharing group, enabling people who live or care for people with dementia to share resources and information. The group will meet on the third Thursday of the month at 11 a.m.
A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants the day before the program. Participants can also dial in with a landline or cellular phone.
Participants can register online via the library web calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
For more on library programs: www.newburyportpl.org/.
