SALISBURY — The town will be looking for someone to lead the Department of Public Works in the new year following Lisa DeMeo’s resignation.
DeMeo served as the public works director for five years, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington. Before coming to Salisbury, DeMeo was the city engineer in Lowell and had worked there since 2007.
Harrington praised DeMeo’s work for the town.
“Lisa did a commendable job while she was here and I wish her well,” he said.
DeMeo told The Daily News that she had been looking for a new job opportunity for some time.
“I’ll be going to work in the Public Works Department in Lynnfield,” DeMeo said.
Harrington said the search for a new DPW director will begin soon.
“We will be looking for candidates who can meet the job description and we will begin advertising shortly after the new year,” he said.
DeMeo's last day on the job was Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.