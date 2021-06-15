MERRIMAC — The Municipal Light Department has a new manager in former New Hampshire senior electric utility regulatory analyst Kurt Demmer.
According to a press release, Demmer brings 30 years of experience in electrical utilities to Merrimac and will oversee all operations for the department.
Board of Light Commissioners Chairman Larry Fisher said in a press release that Demmer is well qualified to oversee all operations for the Municipal Light Department.
"Although the board was certainly impressed with his qualifications and experience, what really stood out was his commitment to providing safe, reliable electric service to our customers," Fisher said. "Kurt's participatory style of leadership will be an asset to the community and foster a positive working relationship with all town departments and other MLD stakeholders."
Demmer most recently worked as a senior electric utility regulatory analyst with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission where he analyzed and made recommendations on rate structures and electric grid modernization.
He is a certified professional engineer who holds a bachelor's degree from Merrimack College as well as a master's degree in electrical engineering power systems management from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
