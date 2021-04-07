NEWBURYPORT — The Democratic City Committee will continue its series “The Leaders Among Us,” hearing from representatives of the Planning Board and Newburyport Livable Streets at the group's monthly meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Planning Board Chair Bonnie Sontag will update the committee on the role and challenges of the board which, according to the city website, considers land subdivisions and zoning proposals, and actively supports the smart growth objectives and goals of the city’s master plan.
Sontag will discuss some of the board’s key projects and explain how its work is part of the overall planning for the growth of Newburyport.
The meeting will also feature Juliet Walker, a member of Newburyport Livable Streets, an organization started in 2018 by a group of concerned residents.
The group's goals include enhancing the city’s streets, sidewalks and paths so they are safe and convenient for everyone, according to the organization's website.
Newburyport Livable Streets seeks to improve the community's well-being through education and advocacy.
This is the second in a series of meetings where committee members will hear from leaders instrumental in keeping Newburyport a vibrant, safe and equitable city.
To learn more or request the Zoom link for this virtual meeting, email the chair at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
