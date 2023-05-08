NEWBURYPORT — The who's who of left-leaning regional lawmakers converged upon Newburyport's Nicholson Hall over the weekend for the T3&2C Democratic Committee’s 15th annual breakfast.
Among the heavy hitters headlining the event were Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Auditor Diana DiZolgio.
The event also featured appearances by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker; State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover; MassDems Executive Director Joe Sherlock and State Reps. Dawne Shand,-D-Newburyport; Kristin Kassner, D-Hamilton; and Adrianne Ramos, D-North Andover. Governor's Councillor Eileen Duff was under the weather and unable to attend, according to Newburyport Democratic City Committee Chairperson Karen Trowbridge.
Approximately 135 tickets or sponsorships were purchased for the event. Not everyone who bought a ticketed attended, Trowbridge added.
"That was right in our target range," Trowbridge said.
Mayor Sean Reardon opened the event by welcoming everyone and City Councilor Ed Cameron served as emcee.
In addition to a hot breakfast, attendees also heard announcements about scholarship winners and a tribute to recently deceased Salisbury resident Lou Masiello, who was a powerhouse in both the Democratic party and his community. Trowbridge said.
"It was very successful, we were very happy with how things went," Trowbridge said.
The winner of the Newburyport Democratic Committee Scholarship was high school senior Avery Hochheiser. And the winner of the Salisbury/Triton scholarship, now named in honor of Misiello, was Brenna Coates.
Trowbridge said much of the credit goes to Kathy Pasquina of Newburyport who built relationships with local and state leaders leading up to the event and secured their appearances.
"She probably had the hardest job," Trowbridge said.
Asked what made Saturday's event stands out, Trowbridge said it was nice to hear guest speakers discuss their experiences over the last year especially those who are in their first 12 months in office.
"In thinking about what the speakers discussed, it was interesting that they touched on local, state and national issues - but not groundbreaking announcements, just a nice chance to hear from them and also to network and chat one on one. Many came early to chat and some stayed through the end. They know this is a well-attended event and that those who attend are the most active of Democratic campaigners and supporters," she said.
Last year's event was held months before voters went to the polls making it feel more like a campaign stop than year's past, Trowbridge added.
T3&2C Democratic Committee Chairperson Jim Sperelakis said it was special to have an in-person gathering after the pandemic made it a virtual meeting for the last three years.
'It's nice to get everybody in the same room," he said.
Sperelakis said he was impressed and heartened to be reminded how approachable, accessible and casual elected officials were during the roughly 90-minute event.
"That quite unique," he said.
