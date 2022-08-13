NEWBURYPORT — The 3T&2C Committee will host its third annual Brews for Blues on Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 New Pasture Road.
Fifteen state and local Democratic candidates have agreed to attend and will introduce themselves to voters ahead of the primary Sept. 6.
Guests will have the chance to hear from and mingle with the following candidates: Andrea Campbell (attorney general), Kevin Coppinger (sheriff), Diana DiZoglio (auditor), Kim Driscoll (lieutenant governor), Eileen Duff (Governor’s Council), Barry Finegold (state Senate), Bill Galvin (secretary of state), Kristin Kassner (state representative, 2nd Essex), Virginia Leigh (sheriff), Eric Lesser (lieutenant governor), Quentin Palfrey (attorney general), Adrienne Ramos (state representative, 14th Essex), Dawne Shand (state representative, 1st Essex), Tanisha Sullivan (secretary of state) and Paul Tucker (Essex County district attorney).
A number of local leaders are also expected to attend and will be introduced.
Admission is $25 per person and includes a Newburyport Brewing Company beer and light snacks. Tickets can be purchased in advance through https://secure.actblue.com/donate/brews4blues or guests can pay at the door with checks payable to 3T&2C.
The 3T&2C is made up of the Democratic committees of Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury. The group has been a longtime sponsor of a breakfast each spring.
Brews for Blues is also being supported by the Democratic committees of North Andover, Boxford, Georgetown and Merrimac. These neighboring communities are part of the same district and have been invited to help 3T&2C build a broader coalition of voters with shared local interests.
“The Democratic Party is fortunate to have so many strong statewide and local candidates running for office,” 3T&2C Chairperson Jim Sperelakis of West Newbury said in a release. “Having these candidates all in one place, at one time, in a very casual atmosphere, accessible to all voters on the North Shore is unprecedented.”
He invited guests to “come and relax, have a beer, meet the candidates, mingle with your friends and make new ones!”
The money raised will be shared among the five 3T&2C committees whose members each support Democratic campaigns, encourage political engagement, and provide a forum for members and those in the community to hear from candidates, local leaders and legislative advocates.
While there are tentative plans to hold the breakfast again, the committee is likely to continue holding these summer events since they draw a large crowd of voters, according to the release.
For more information, contact your local Democratic Committee chairperson or Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com or Sperelakis at spereone@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.