Democrats in the 6th Congressional District will host an event Tuesday on YouTube aimed at highlighting candidates and motivating voters, according to the organizers.
The Sixth District Unites premieres on the YouTube page http://bit.ly/MA-6Unites at 7 p.m. and will feature "personal messages of unity and hope" from more than 16 state and national Democratic leaders. The goal is to bring candidates together to inspire victory in November, according to a press release.
The event, organized by more than 20 Democratic committees and activist groups in the 6th District, is based roughly on the state-by-state roll call at the Democratic National Convention this summer. It will introduce and celebrate candidates and officeholders who represent the district, and encourage voters to “watch, act and vote" in the final campaign push to Election Day on Nov. 3.
“The 6th District congressional primary was a bruising three-way race,” said David Belsky, co-chair of the West Newbury Democratic Town Committee, in the release.
The organizers of the YouTube presentation wanted to unite candidates after the primary and thank the competitors for their willingness to serve. The concept expanded to include Democratic state legislative candidates and party leaders.
“This was not only a chance to unite the candidates, but unify our Democratic committees,” according to Belsky. "It’s not often that so many organizations can work together so closely toward a common goal."
The planners said they hope the event will be informative and uplifting at a time when many voters could use that type of inspiration.
The Sixth District Unites will remain on YouTube for viewing through Election Day. For more information on the event and the participating candidates, go to: http://bit.ly/MA6-TakesAction.
