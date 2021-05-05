NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will host the third and last of its series, “The Leaders Among Us,” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
This month, the committee will feature Tina Los of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and Susanne Cameron and Madeline Nash of the Affordable Housing Trust.
The series has provided a means for members and guests to learn about the work being done by Newburyport’s many boards, commissions and community organizations.
The DEI Alliance was started last fall by Mayor Donna Holaday to address race and equality issues that came to the forefront after the death of George Floyd and a series of racial incidents in Newburyport last summer.
The Affordable Housing Trust supports, preserves and creates housing that is affordable to low- and moderate-income households in Newburyport, according to the city website.
Also at this meeting, the committee will announce the winner of its $1,000 scholarship, given each year to a Newburyport High School senior who shows an interest in the political process and community service.
All are invited to attend the committee’s monthly meetings. For more information about the meetings or to request a Zoom link for Tuesday, email the chair at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
