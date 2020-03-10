NEWBURYPORT — Local Democrats will hold a caucus March 21 to elect delegates and alternates to the party’s state convention, where the U.S. Senate nominee will be chosen.
The caucus will be at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., beginning at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
“The caucus is an opportunity to get involved at the grassroots level and influence the direction of the Democratic Party,” Charlie Tontar, chairman of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, said in a press release.
“We are eager to welcome people who have never been involved in political activity as well as longtime party members and activists,” he added.
The elected delegates will join fellow Democrats from across the state at the party’s convention May 30 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
The convention agenda will include a vote on the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Ed Markey. Markey faces a challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy for the nomination.
The caucus is open to registered and preregistered Democrats in Newburyport. Preregistered Democrats must have turned 16 years old by Feb. 15 and provide proof of preregistration.
Registration forms will be available at the caucus. Participants will elect two delegates and an alternate from each ward.
Youths, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.
In related news, the Democratic City Committee will hold an organizational meeting April 7 to elect new officers. The meeting begins at Plum Island Coffee Roasters at 7 p.m.
On May 9, area Democrats will hold their annual 3T&2C Breakfast, which brings together Democrats from the towns of Newbury, Salisbury and West Newbury and the two cities of Newburyport and Amesbury to hear from incumbents and candidates for federal and state offices. Tickets are available from the local committees.
Those interested in getting involved with the Democratic City Committee should contact Tontar at tontar44@comcast.net or visit the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NewburyportDems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.