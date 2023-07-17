NEWBURYPORT — Demolition of the West End fire station may begin as soon as midweek, and the new John F. Cutter Jr. Fire Station is expected to open its doors by June.
The roof at the West End station has been deteriorating and it no longer meets fire codes, so the city will construct a $9.2 million, 6,800-square-foot station to replace the 2,258-square-foot facility on Storey Avenue that has served the city since 1972.
Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said electricity to the building has been shut off and workers were scheduled to remove a water tank outside on Friday.
The Fire Department is waiting for National Grid to disconnect the gas lines Monday so demolition can tentatively begin a few days later.
“We should be on for Wednesday if everything goes as it’s supposed to,” Bradbury said.
Construction Dynamics Inc. of Clinton will have 15 months to complete the building once construction begins.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he intends to provide the City Council with routine updates on the contractor’s progress.
Reardon said the demolition should be quick and he intends to hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the site when it is completed.
“We will have a groundbreaking, most probably in early August,” he said.
The mayor said he imagines there will be plenty of current and former firefighters taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Firefighters love coming out to things,” he said. “So I think we could get a really good crowd for that.”
Construction should take roughly a year to complete. Reardon said the new fire station should open by next summer.
“We’re hoping for June,” he said.
The West End fire station’s three firefighters have moved to the department’s Greenleaf Street headquarters, according to Bradbury, who added that everyone is getting along just fine.
“It’s a little bit crowded here but so far, so good,” he said. “It’s also the summertime, so the doors are all open and the trucks are outside. But that’s been moving along fine “
The state Department of Transportation has given the city permission to park a fire truck or two at its Park & Ride bus stop off Storey Avenue during the day.
“We’re trying to think outside of the box and hang out in that district a little bit,” Bradbury said. “So we’d like to park a truck there during the day. in good weather.
“That way, the group that’s working on that particular day can go up there and have coffee and just be in the district more,” he added. “They wouldn’t be cooking or sleeping there. They’d just have a couple of chairs and maybe a coffee maker and then they’d be at a call that much quicker.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
