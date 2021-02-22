NEWBURYPORT – Professor Monica Black will visit The Morning Show on Thursday, Feb. 25 to discuss her new book, A Demon-Haunted Land: Witches, Wonder, and the Ghosts of the Past in Post-WWII Germany.”
After the war, Germans remained relentlessly silent about the genocide they had participated in or been complicit with. As Black’s book documents, however, failure to speak of atrocities doesn’t mean they don’t move “murkily in the depths as the ever-present memory and fact of war.”
Black describes how silence and Germans’ unmet need to honestly address the horrors of genocide and deal with repressed guilt resulted in supernatural eruptions to fill in the moral void, including messianic faith healers, conspiracy theories, exorcisms, and even witch trials.
Black will discuss how we might apply insights from one era’s “demon-haunted” land to fathom the depth psychology underlying our current turbulent, conspiracy-saturated social and political landscape in the U.S.
The Morning Show airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show also airs on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
