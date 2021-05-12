NEWBURYPORT — Two local professionals received community service awards given recently in memory of people who made significant impacts in Greater Newburyport.
The awards were presented at the conclusion of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s annual meeting held virtually and in person April 28.
Patty Deorocki, an employee of Port Healthcare, received the first Patricia D. Connelly Community Service Award. The award was established this year in memory of Connelly, a 36-year employee of the Institution for Savings who was beloved for her kindness and community-minded spirit. She died last summer.
Deorocki was recognized by outgoing Chamber President Frank Cousins Jr. as going above and beyond for families of loved ones at the facility, particularly during the pandemic. She relayed information between patients and families at a time when visitation was not allowed.
In addition, Deorocki set up a table in the lobby so visitors could drop off gifts and other items for loved ones, and she made sure they received them.
Longtime local businessperson David Hall received the Edward G. Molin Award, named for a former Newburyport mayor, city councilor, School Committee member, businessman and philanthropist.
Molin left his mark on dozens of local nonprofits and fundraising causes, including the expansion of Newburyport Public Library, the local chapter of the American Red Cross, the Boys & Girls Club and local schools.
Past recipients, in addition to Molin who received the first one, include Arthur Page, Maria Miles, Richie Eaton, Byron Matthews, Esther Sayer, Frank Cousins, Bill Plante, Cindy Johnson, Charlie Cullen, Mike Strem, Ginny Eramo, Josiah Welch, Wayne Capolupo, Ralph Castagna and Vicki Hendrickson.
Hall manages Hall & Moscow, which owns and manages residential and commercial properties throughout Newburyport, including The Tannery Marketplace. Introducing Hall was Julie Ganong, a former Chamber board chair and owner of Chococoa bakery and café at The Tannery.
Ganong listed Hall’s extensive accomplishments and history of community service, which include hosting the local farmers market, helping to advance Newburyport Skate Park, leading the Coastal Trails Coalition, and creating the 48-unit Hillside Center for Sustainable Living.
Through his project work, Hall has tried to integrate energy conservation, renewable energy production and CO2 emission reduction. His initiatives aim to foster community and this most recent endeavor at Hillside is a model for accessible green living.
“What I love about the Molin Award, and what this individual truly represents by nature, is to do good but with no expectation of recognition, just like Ed,” Ganong said in announcing the award. “People are watching, noticing, and appreciating the difference you have made and are still making in this community. Thanks to David Hall’s vision, energy and leadership, Newburyport is a better place to live, work and enjoy.”
Hall was pleased to receive the award.
“This is a really big deal for me,” he said. “Ed was amazing. I am so grateful to have been a part of this community. You know, good things don’t happen without a lot of people. And tonight’s event is a good manifestation of that. Just all the people on the stage and in the crowd — we are so lucky.”
