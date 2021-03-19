WEST NEWBURY -- Developer Mark DePiero of DePiero LCC presented the Planning Board with a revision to a proposed housing development on High Road with an increase in publicly accessible open space that DePiero hopes will win over the board and community.
As part of the latest iteration of an Open Space and Residential Design (OSRD) application initiated last April, DePiero was seeking approval to build 10 housing units plus one bonus unit toward the front of a 16.31 acre lot at 105 High Road, across from Tendercrop Farm. Under town regulations DePiero gets an additional unit for every 10% over the required 50% of open space he sets aside.
But after hearing concerns voiced during numerous public hearings, DePiero this week proposed a revised plan that reduces the number of units to 10.
“Even though we are providing 77% of the total land as open space we are no longer asking for a bonus lot,” said senior project manager Stephen Sawyer of Design Consultants Inc.
The increase in open space includes 69% of upland areas. DePiero's new plan would create a separate access to the public open space with a car-car parking lot at the back of the property. He said the open space being offered is a valuable asset for the town and public, providing opportunities for recreation on thousands of acres -- from fields and woodlands managed by Essex County Greenbelt Association, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, and the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities -- all the way the out to the Great Marsh.
“We see this as a unique and diverse open space project that provides very useful open areas for public enjoyment,” he said. Access to some of these resources requires crossing other private properties, Planning Board Chairman Peter Paicos pointed out.
The revised plan sites all development in front of an adjacent barn, leaving almost 50% of an existing lower field as open space. A condominium association would maintain the open space areas as well as a shared septic system.
Project attorney Jill Mann noted the amount of reserved open space will make the area more bird-friendly. The plans show three elevated birdhouses on one side of the public open space.
The new road, a private way known as Surrey Lane, is substantially shorter in the revised plan, going from 910 down to 579 feet. A turnaround previously required on the street is no longer needed and the road will have two fire hydrants, according to Fire Chief Doug Janvrin. The Public Works Department and Historical Commission report no concerns with the revision. An increase in landscaping will help to screen the new homes to help preserve the current view from High Road, Sawyer said.
The property -- owned by Arthur and Sandra Costonis -- abuts a 20-year-old horse farm at 103 High Road owned by Kathryn O’Brien.
Several people who attended Wednesday’s virtual Planning Board meeting praised DePiero’s plan. Eric Towne called it a “gracious gift” that the owner wasn’t obligated to offer. Towne was disturbed by the negative social media campaign against a project that he feels will offer recreational access to everyone, “not just the young or the physically athletic.”
“What could be better than a beautiful day in nature and a cup of soup at Tendercrop across the street?” Towne said.
Abutter Phil Dunn also saw the proposal as a gift to the town, while his wife said it will increase the value of the neighborhood and provide new growth revenue that benefits everyone. “Mr. DePiero only does beautiful work,” she said.
“I’m all for what's going on here,” agreed Selena Chandler, owner of an abutting horse farm.
But over the 11-month hearing process, many others have voiced concerns, citing the long-term negative impacts on abutters; the environmental implications from run off and other pollutants so close to the Great Marsh; disturbances to local wildlife habitats and increases in traffic across from the already heavily trafficked Tendercrop Farm.
Citing another development underway on Cottage Road, one resident felt officials were bent on eradicating Newbury’s open space and farmland. Another described the type of homes being proposed as “monstrosities.”
Stacy Baratelli, who identified herself as “a direct descendent of the first settlers of Newbury,” said DePiero’s development would destroy O’Brien’s horse farm business.
O’Brien worries noise from the multi-year construction project will spook the horses, posing a danger for equestrians and handlers that would seriously impede the viability of her business. She said she believed Depiero’s plan is in violation of the state’s Right to Farm Bylaw, which protects farm land and agricultural businesses.
“We certainly have a lot to think about here,” said Planning Board member Larry Murphy at the end of the presentation. The hearing continues April 21 at 7:15 p.m.
