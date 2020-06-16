Depression-era logging boat heading to Maine makes pitstop in Newburyport 

NEWBURYPORT - A restored Depression-era boat en route to a Maine museum spent Monday night tied to a Newburyport dock and was expected to resume its journey Tuesday.
The Polaris, registered in Newport, R.I., is a converted logging boat which was recently donated to the Sail, Power & Steam Museum in Rockland, Maine. It left Florida a few days ago and is expected to be heading off to Casco Bay near Portland sometime Tuesday before docking in Rockland, according to museum co-owner Captain Jim Sharp.
The Sail Power & Steam Museum celebrates Rockland's industrial past as well as New England's marine heritage, restoring and preserving classic boats, and promotes sailing through its Midcoast Sailing Center, according to the museum's website.
