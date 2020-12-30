NEWBURYPORT – Faced with the unprecedented and daunting challenge of drawing shoppers and diners to Greater Newburyport for the holidays in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, area business owners and the local Chamber of Commerce said they were able to do what they could with a lousy hand.
"People rallied, got together and made the most of it," Frank Cousins, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, said on Tuesday.
Matt Khatib from M.K Benatti Jewelers on State Street said the holiday season brought sales comparable to last Christmas, despite the pandemic.
Khatib attributed that to new local customers and overall community support for his business and other businesses around the city.
"The community support has been absolutely wonderful for all small businesses in town," he said.
Asked what his biggest sellers of the holiday season were, Khatib said he sold more necklaces and earrings than anything else.
"That's the only thing you can see on a Zoom call," Khatib said.
Karen Brown, owner of Green Plum Vintage Goods in Market Square, said her business did well despite the many challenges.
"We had a very good holiday season, considering," she said.
When asked the secret of her success, Brown said it was likely her decision to keep the store open late as much as possible.
In Christmas seasons past, the Chamber of Commerce sponsored Invitation Nights two or three Fridays during December. During those events, businesses would stay open late and offer shoppers free food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, along with special enticements.
With the pandemic forcing the chamber to cancel the events, Brown said she held her own Invitation Nights, albeit without the alcohol.
Despite the chamber having one hand tied behind its back, Brown gave the organization high marks for inspiring people to eat and shop local in December.
"They did the best job they could considering," Brown said. "The chamber always does a really good job."
Cousins said the relative success story of this holiday season can be traced to people feeling safe to shop. Part of that came via the promotion of local business gift cards and gift baskets as alternatives.
"That allowed a lot of revenue to stay local," Cousins said.
He tacitly admitted the 2020 shopping season was not on par with the previous year saying it was hard to overcome COVID-19-related restrictions, but said he was proud that communities pushed forward with plans instead of just not trying.
"No, it's not normal. Everything was different. But the nice thing is things happened." Cousins said, pointing to a Santa's Workshop across the street from Newburyport City Hall, rolling Santa parades and the revamped Holiday House Tour as examples.
With the holiday season over, what has long been considered the hardest part of the calendar year – January, February and parts of March – for area businesses and restaurants is about to begin. And with the coronavirus expected to be on everyone's minds well into the next calendar year, it adds up to what could be a catastrophic result for many.
Still, Khatib said he is expecting big and better things in 2021 thanks to the start of the rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines.
"We are very optimistic with the rollout of the vaccines and obtaining herd immunity as fast as we can," Khatib said.
Brown said she would be rolling out home decor redo campaigns and increasing her presence online in early 2021 to survive the winter. She also will continue keeping her business open later at night with the idea of capturing those who visit Newburyport's restaurants for dinner.
"The more I'm open, the more business I get," she said.
Cousins acknowledged the next few months would be especially challenging, and pointed to restaurants such as The Poynt on Water Street which announced they would close until spring, as a troubling sign. However, with the recent approval of addition federal and state assistance for small businesses, Cousins said there will be some help just around the corner.
In the upcoming weeks, Cousins will sit down with city and business leaders to discuss opportunities that could arise thanks to the aid packages.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
