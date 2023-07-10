NEWBURYPORT — Despite rain threatening to stymie efforts, the tall ship Nao Trinidad’s recent stay turned out well for the Custom House Maritime Museum, which went into the black with its 10-day Maritime Days celebration not long after the Fourth of July.
“At this point, I would say that the Custom House Maritime Museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year has been a success,” Maritime Days Chairman Bob Cronin said.
The museum arranged for the Spanish tall ship’s arrival at the city’s waterfront docks June 29. But due to, yes, impending rainy weather, the boat arrived two days earlier.
The vessel, a replica of the Magellan-Elcano expedition’s flagship from the early 1500s, was open for public tours by the next day. A week later, board of directors Chairman Jack Santos declared that the museum brought in the $15,000 needed to cover its costs and everything else raised could go to his organization.
Cronin said that left him with a smile on his face.
“We had some hurdles to jump with the weather,” Cronin said. “But bringing the ship in a couple of days early worked out rather well for us.”
The Spanish tall ship, which first visited Newburyport in 2019 as the Nao Santa Maria, is expected to leave Monday at roughly 6 a.m. during high tide.
“This has been a wonderful week, but I’m really looking forward to Tuesday morning when I don’t have to set my alarm for Zero Dark 30,” Cronin said. “Then, I can take a short break and we’ll begin to plan next year’s Maritime Days events.”
Having the ship available on June 28, gave the Custom House a chance to have a soft opening, according to Cronin.
“People came along and saw the ship and wanted to know what was going on. So we told them they could go aboard,” he said. “That was extremely helpful to us as the word got out around town. Then, we had the real opening on Thursday. People were clamoring for tickets and it’s been that way ever since.”
Last Wednesday turned out to be one of the best Maritime Days, according to Cronin, who said scores of people who decided to take a beach day in the morning ended up stopping by Nao Trinidad in the afternoon.
“It seemed like a lot of people left the beach and came here in the afternoon because we were really busy,” he said. “Merchandise sales are going pretty well and people are coming in from Michigan and Minnesota. Some of the people who were driving up to Portland, Maine, heard about this and stopped by for lunch, then toured the ship.”
Harbormaster Paul Hogg said he brought on extra harbor patrols and dockhands to make the holiday weekend go smoothly.
“Things have been going well,” he said. “Our docks have been busy and we’re still doing a lot of reservations.”
The 85-foot Nao Trinidad also had some large-sized company during its stay, with the 105-foot yacht Everglade and the 88-foot Lady Lorraine docking at the waterfront as well.
“Word’s getting out about us and we are looking forward to another good weekend” Hogg said late last week.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
