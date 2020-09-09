WEST NEWBURY — Sixteen people were summonsed to court, one person brought to the hospital, and two firearms reported missing following a raucous party Saturday night on Ash Street that included some who were underage, according to police.
The property where the party was held was severely damaged and the owner left open to possible criminal charges.
Thirteen adults, mostly from Peabody and Middleton, face charges of disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. They range in age from 18 to 23. Three juveniles will also be heading to court to answer summonses on those charges. Those under 21 face a minor in possession of alcohol charge.
The property owner, who was not home at the time of the party, could be fined up to $300 for violating Gov. Charlie Baker's ban on large indoor gatherings in his effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the town's online assessor's database, 185 Ash St. is owned by Michael and Ann McCartney.
At least 20 cars, including a limousine, were parked outside 185 Ash St. about midnight when local and area police responded to a report of people fighting there. When police responded, they saw dozens of teens and young adults in and around the house.
"I determined the scene to be a very large party taking place at 185 Ash Street," West Newbury police Officer John Ripa wrote in his report. "I exited my vehicle and signaled to the limousine to stay at the scene. "Many of the people I observed appeared to be under the age of 21."
Ripa said a person who lives there told him that two firearms were taken off the wall. Ripa then called for additional help, prompting officers from Newbury, Groveland and Georgetown to respond.
One of the partygoers, a boy, had a black, swollen eye and blood on his clothing, according to the report. An ambulance was called and the boy transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. He told Ripa he had been jumped and did not know who attacked him.
Police searched the house and found it in shambles, the report states. There was paint splattered on hardwood floors. Windows and pictures were smashed, a pool table covered in trash and many other signs of destruction.
The property owners were contacted via telephone, police said, and told police that the two missing guns were antique rifles that had not been shot in decades.
"I asked (the homeowner) if there were any more firearms in the house and he explained to me that there were two shotguns, a bolt action .22 rifle and a set of antique Smith & Wesson .38 pistols," Ripa wrote in his report.
Ripa and others were able to find the shotguns and the rifle, but the pistols were missing. None of them were stored as required by law.
West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand said the investigation of the house party and the missing firearms is continuing. Additional charges could be filed.
"The house was destroyed," Durand said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.