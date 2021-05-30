Seabrook will hold its Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 30, starting at 9 a.m. at the Smith Town War MemoriaI in front of Trinity United Church.
Following the service, parade units will step off from Town Hall and head down Walton Road to Washington Street and Main Street to Rand Memorial Church, where the closing ceremony will take place.
All other Memorial Day observances in Greater Newburyport will take place on Monday, May 31.
A Newburyport Air Force veteran who walked across the country in 2019 to raise money for veterans' causes will be the guest speaker at the city's annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
William Shuttleworth, a retired school superintendent and veteran, left Newburyport on May 15, 2019, and walked 3,300 miles to San Diego, arriving that Sept. 1 — to raise awareness of the difficulties many veterans have obtaining health care and supporting themselves financially.
The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Newburyport City Hall.
Mayor Donna Holaday will recite the names of recently deceased veterans, and the event will feature the presentation of the Purple Heart medal to Newburyport police Officer James Allen.
Allen commanded a Bradley Fighting Vehicle with the Army's 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Iraq when the vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.
Veterans agent Kevin Hunt announced details about Memorial Day ceremonies in area communities, including the following:
Amesbury's observance begins May 31 at 7:30 a.m. with a ceremonial wreath laying at Alliance Park, followed by observances at the Stephen Hatch gravesite in Union Cemetery, the veterans plot at Union Cemetery, and the Polish Memorial. Participants will then reconvene at 9 a.m. for a brief ceremony at the Doughboy Statue.
Salisbury will hold a brief ceremony May 31 at 10 a.m. at the Town Common near Salisbury Public Library.
Merrimac will hold its observance May 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery on Locust Street. Services for each branch of the armed forces will be offered beginning with the Navy and Coast Guard.
The village of Byfield will hold its Memorial Day parade Monday starting at 10 a.m. The parade will form at Knob Hill, off Main Street, and proceed along most of Main Street. The event will include police vehicles, fire engines, antique cars and restored military vehicles.
There will be a ceremony at World War II Memorial Park at 2 Central St.
