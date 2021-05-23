The Newburyport Air Force veteran who walked across the country in 2019 to raise money for veterans' causes will be guest speaker at the city's annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31.
William Shuttleworth, a retired school superintendent and veteran, left Newburyport on May 15, 2019, and walked 3,300 miles to San Diego, arriving Sept. 1 of that year – all to raise awareness about the difficulties many veterans have obtaining health care and supporting themselves financially.
Shuttleworth will speak during the ceremonies, which start at 11 a.m. in Newburyport City Hall.
Recitation of Recently Departed Veterans –Mayor Donna Holaday will recite the names of recently deceased veterans and the event will feature the presentation of the Purple Heart medal to Newburyport police Officer James Allen.
Veterans agent Kevin Hunt also announced details about Memorial Day ceremonies in other area communities, including the following:
Amesbury's May 31 observance begins at 7:30 a.m. with a ceremonial wreath laying at Alliance Park, followed by observances at the Stephen Hatch gravesite in Union Cemetery, the Veteran Plot at Union Cemetery, and the Polish Memorial. Participants will then reconvene at 9 a.m. for a brief ceremony at the city's Doughboy Statue.
Salisbury will hold a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Town Common by the Salisbury Public Library.
Merrimac will hold its observance from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Locust Grove Cemetery on Locust Street. Individual services for each branch of the armed forces will be offered beginning with the Navy and Coast Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.