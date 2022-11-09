NEWBURY — The Select Board spent some of Election Day endorsing longtime local police officer Aaron Wojtkowski as the department’s second-in-command starting next month.
Wojtkowski, a sergeant and the Police Department’s detective and court prosecutor officer, was named deputy police chief after the board voted unanimously to promote him. His appointment comes weeks after current Deputy police Chief Patty Fisher was named the department’s next chief.
“I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to be part of the leadership of the Newbury Police Department as we move into 2023 and beyond,” Wojtkowski said in a statement.
“I’ve been very fortunate during my time with the department to have worked under Chief Roger Merry, Chief Michael Reilly and Chief John Lucey. I’ve also been very fortunate to have worked with numerous other dedicated law enforcement officers in neighboring communities,” Wojtkowski said.
“Lastly, the Newbury Police Department is comprised of dedicated men and woman who serve this community every day and night,” he added. “I look forward to continue working with them in this new role as we strive to provide a high level of law enforcement services, community collaboration and outreach programs.”
Fisher and Wojtkowski’s new roles begin Dec. 7, the day current Chief John Lucey Jr. retires.
In a statement, Lucey said Fisher and Wojtkowski will be an “incredible team.”
I’ve known Detective Wojtkowski for over 20 years. I know him to be dedicated, diligent and very serious about his profession. He has earned the respect of not only the men and women of the Newbury Police Department, but the area law enforcement communities as well,” Lucey said. “I am very excited for the future of the Newbury Police Department and the citizens it serves.”
Town Manager Tracy Blais said she is “very pleased” with the Select Board’s decision.
“Newbury is very fortunate to have such exceptional candidates ready and willing to fill the top law enforcement positions, leading the department and protecting the public,” she said.
Wojtkowski is a 29-year police veteran who started his career with the Kensington, New Hampshire, Police Department in 1993 before moving over to the South Hampton, New Hampshire, Police Department a year later.
He rose through the ranks and was named lieutenant in South Hampton before accepting a position with the Newbury Police Department in 2002. Two years later, he was named the department’s court prosecutor officer and was promoted to detective in 2006. Ten years later, he was named detective sergeant.
About that same time, he was assigned to the state’s task force that combats internet crimes against children. He was also assigned to a similar federal task force. During his tenure on the task force, Wojtkowski’s efforts led to dozens of arrests and many convictions.
“As deputy chief, I’d hope to use my professional skills to supervise police operations in a fashion that is compliant with the ever changing landscape that is law enforcement,” Wojtkowski wrote in his cover letter to the town.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
