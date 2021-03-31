SALISBURY — A Lowell-based developer plans to build nine beachfront homes on North End Boulevard.
The developer, 504 North End Boulevard LLC, bought two condominium buildings – with six units each – at 504 North End Blvd. from the Michael and Laura Palmisano family for $2.2 million in August, according to town records.
A site plan review application states that 504 North End Boulevard LLC intends to demolish the two buildings and replace them with nine detached single-family homes. The project would also include 18 parking spaces, with two per unit and an additional four for visitors.
The 22,498-square-foot property includes 100 feet of frontage along North End Boulevard intersected by three flood zones.
Newburyport attorney Lisa Mead, who represents 504 North End Boulevard LLC, said the project's principal is David Daly. He is a developer with The Daly Group LLC.
Daly is involved in the residential element of the mixed use Sail Loft development on Beach and Bridge roads, across from Salisbury Town Hall.
"You currently have 12 units in two buildings that are right up in the dune," Mead said of the North End Boulevard property. "They are a solid foundation and they don't meet any of the current FEMA or Conservation Commission standards. This project would remove those multifamily, multiunit buildings and we'll build nine single-family homes in compliance with those standards."
Mead said the proposed project would incorporate "coastal transitional architecture" and be farther from the beach than the current buildings.
"The units will also be up on pilings which meet FEMA standards," she said. "It will also be better construction and it is less intense because there is a smaller number of units."
The Planning Board will hold a remote public hearing on the project April 14 at 7:10 p.m. For more information, go to www.salisburyma.gov/planning-board/pages/current-project-applications-plans.
The Conservation Commission will hold a public hearing on the project April 13.
Mead said the Zoning Board of Appeals has already granted a change of use for the property.
"This is nice architecture and the neighbors are happy that the lots are going to be cleaned out," Mead said. "There will also be more vegetation. Right now, that lot is completely barren."
The Palmisano family had owned the property since the two buildings were built in 1969. The family eventually converted the two buildings into a dozen condominiums, with some rented on a seasonal basis while others were rented year-round.
The condominiums were last occupied in September 2019.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
