SALISBURY — Plans are underway to bring a 76-unit condominium complex to the town center.
The Boston-based development company, 6 Forest Road LLC, has submitted a comprehensive permit application to the Zoning Board of Appeals that calls for the project at 6 Forest Road. The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter Thursday night.
Real estate developer Steve Paquette, who proposes the complex, said he has been working on projects in Salisbury since 1992 and was involved in developing The Village at Salisbury Square condo complex on Beach Road.
Paquette is also the project manager for the Big Block Development Group's $130 million, 235-unit One Oceanfront housing complex project at the corner of Broadway and Oceanfront South.
Paquette said Meadowview at Salisbury would consist of 34 duplex garden-style structures with two four-plex, garden-style structures. Most of the condos would sell for about $350,000 and would be designed for both the elderly and active adults.
The project would also include 19 affordable housing units, which would consist of 17 two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. The 57 market rate units would consist of 51 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. The affordable units would be priced between $180,000 and $220,000, putting the project within the state's 40B housing guidelines.
"These are not side-by-side units. They are top-to-bottom units," Paquette said. "At 76 units, that means that 38 of them are at grade. Each unit will have a one-car garage. The first-floor units are 1,150 square feet and the second-floor units are about 1,200 square feet. They are stacked one on the other, which is by design. Everyone is always looking for a master on the first floor and at-grade access. This project will introduce 38 units of garden-style housing at a price point that is really untouchable right now.'"
Paquette said the development would introduce a walkable community to the town center, encouraging foot traffic to area businesses.
The development company has also designed a trail system that would connect Forest Road to the Pettengill Land Trust area to allow residents and the public to walk from Forest Road to Beach Road.
"We have come up with a way to integrate the Pettengill Land Trust trail system through our site on Forest Road," Paquette said. "So in addition to walkability, we have got a site that enhances the trail system in town."
According to the permit application, 6 Forest Road LLC has a purchase-and-sale agreement with the owners of the property where the condos would be built. The owners are Selectman Freeman Condon and his wife, Maureen.
"This is good for the town," Paquette said. "Salisbury is right on the edge of that 10% ... this project will help keep it above that."
He was referring to a state guideline that 10% of a city or town's total number of housing units should be affordable — at a level below market rate.
Thursday night's ZBA meeting will happen virtually at 7 p.m. Go to www.salisburyma.gov/zoning-board-of-appeals/events/50776.
