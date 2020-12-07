WEST NEWBURY — Developer Chip Hall believes he has a solution to resolve flooding near the entrance to his Drake’s Landing subdivision off Main Street.
The fix would require pulling up the first 50 feet of pavement on his new road, Daley Drive, and doing some light subgrading underneath — something Hall said he is willing to do to avoid maintenance issues for the homeowners association.
In a letter to Hall dated Dec 1, project manager Robert Blanchette Jr. of GM2 Associates Inc. reported that a survey of the area requested by the developer found grading for Main Street is actually slightly higher than what was depicted in the approved grading plans.
Blanchette credits the discrepancy to the Department of Transportation's repaving of Main Street — also known as Route 113, a state highway.
“This was completed after we completed our survey for this project. Main Street is approximately 0.04 feet (0.5 inch) higher,” his letter states.
While the plan was to create a shallow bowl where the inlet to a sediment basin is the low point, the inlet is actually 0.10 feet higher — rather than 0.20 feet lower — than the road's center-line grade. The slight measurement miscue causes stormwater to flow from the basin and onto Main Street.
“By design — and beyond our control — a portion of Main Street storm water flow is allowed to enter this basin as well. This is due to Main Street elevation increasing east of Daley Drive's entrance,” Blanchette wrote. Within the first 50 feet of Daley Drive, the measured grades indicate stormwater flowing from east to west.
Blanchette’s recommendation is for Hall’s crew to remove the first 50 feet of pavement on Daley Drive starting from the gutter on Main Street. Once the pavement is removed, the subgrade should be adjusted and new binder and wearing courses installed.
“The subgrade should be adjusted such that when the wearing surface is installed the resultant grades meet the intent of the approved grading plan and allow storm water to enter the sediment basin as intended,” the letter concludes. Hall told Planning Board officials Tuesday that he intended to begin the repair work within two weeks.
“We believe with high confidence that the plan will work,” he said.
“It sounds like the absolute right fix — so thank you,” said board member Brian Murphey, a strong critic of the flooding problem at past meetings when Hall approached the board about the release of some contingency money set aside to ensure that work the developer promised to do is completed.
Hall seeks $34,949 — the remaining balance of a Phase 1 bond, according to town planner Leah Zambernardi.
Initially set at $79,739 for this phase, the bond was reduced to the current balance in September 2019. Hall also wants to reduce a $25,479 Phase II bond by $1,499 to cover remaining work for erosion controls, maintenance and hydroseed and stabilization, Zambernardi said.
On Tuesday, board members postponed discussion of Hall's bond release request to a future meeting.
“I also want to thank you Chip for doing the right thing on the fix,” said board Chair Ray Cook, who expressed surprise over how much water comes down Main Street from the east.
When reached Wednesday, abutter Brad Buschar — whose front yard at 347 Main St. has suffered the brunt of flooding from the misdirected stormwater for over a year — expressed surprise that Hall’s crew and engineers neglected to update the grading plan for Daley Drive following the paving of Main Street.
“The effort to fix the mistake is appreciated,” he noted.
Drake’s Landing is at 365 Main St. on land behind the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. An open space preservation development for The Cottages at Drake's Landing was approved in January 2018.
Board members also unanimously endorsed an approval-not-required project that reconfigures three lots into two building lots and five nonbuildable lots at 0 River Road for applicant Joseph Grew.
Board members briefly discussed a site walk at 519 Main St. that focused mainly on trees and trails. The application calls for subdividing a 36.6-acre property across from Long Hill Orchard into four duplex building lots for a total of eight units. It includes a new roadway with utilities and improvements.
The hearing was continued to Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.
