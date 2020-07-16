NEWBURY – A local developer behind a controversial plan to purchase the Plummer Homestead near the Lower Green and build housing has sued a business associate for almost $1.5 million over a failed joint venture unrelated to the potential land deal.
Mark DePiero of Newman Road accused Michael Barranco of Market Street, Newburyport, of convincing him to deposit $1.4 million in an account related to foreign currency trading but then blocking him from the account.
In the roughly 114-page lawsuit filed in Newburyport Superior Court on May 19, DePiero claims Barranco pocketed the money and pushed aside DePiero’s demands for access for months.
“Barranco has defrauded DePiero of monies totaling nearly $1.5 million by unlawfully converting said funds to his own use and seeking to permanently deprive DePiero of his property,” the complaint reads.
“Defendant misrepresented to plaintiff (DePiero) that he would give plaintiff full and equal access, equal control and equal ownership of the trade account, and misrepresented to plaintiff that he would execute all necessary paperwork to ensure the same, for the express purpose of inducing plaintiff to transfer $1,475,000 of plaintiff’s property to defendant.”
DePiero’s lawsuit, which asks for a jury trial, covers eight claims of wrongdoing, including fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
In his requests for relief, DePiero asked for immediate access to the account and a temporary restraining order barring Barranco from withdrawing any money. He is also asking for repayment or return of his money, along with the repayment of all attorney and court fees and any additional monetary relief the court deems fit.
A day after the complaint was filed, a Superior Court judge granted DePiero’s motion for the temporary restraining order.
A week later, on May 27, Barranco failed to appear at the next hearing (held via teleconference), prompting the judge to order him to give DePiero full access to the joint account, according to court records.
“Barranco is hereby ordered not to change any such login credentials without prior notice to DePiero, and that the defendant shall provide DePiero any updated login credentials to ensure continued access to the trade account by DePiero,” the case’s public docket report reads.
On Friday, a judge extended the temporary restraining order against Barranco and another man, Keith Svendsen. The judge ruled that since there was a good chance DePiero would win the case or “recover judgment” against them, it was important to bar them from withdrawing any money from the account.
Court records show the next hearing is scheduled for Aug 12. The same document shows the case could last several years since a judgment date has been scheduled for May, 19, 2023.
Calls to attorneys for DePiero and Barranco were not returned Wednesday.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
