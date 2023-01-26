NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with “Dialogues des Carmélite.”
“Dialogues of the Carmelites” is Francis Poulenc’s drama about a convent of nuns facing martyrdom during the Reign of Terror.
The sisterhood is portrayed by Ailyn Pérez singing Blanche, who joins the convent on the eve of the French Revolution; Christine Goerke is Madame Lidoine, an inspiring new prioress; Alice Coote is the old prioress, who suffers an agonizing death; Jamie Barton is the dogmatic Mother Marie; and Sabine Devieilhe is the novice, Constance.
Maestro Bertrand de Billy conducts the Met orchestra and chorus.
“Dialogues des Carmélites” will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org. Click on the red bar located at the top of the home page to listen to Joppa Radio live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.