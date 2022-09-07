BOSTON — Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl edged out businessman Chris Doughty in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary, setting the stage for a fall matchup against Democrat Maura Healey in Massachusetts' marquee race for governor.
The state's top elected office is up for grabs this year because Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito chose not to run for a third term.
Diehl, a conservative backed by former Republican President Donald Trump, ran on a platform opposing COVID-19 mandates, pledging to cut taxes, lower energy costs by supporting natural gas pipelines, expand school choice, and push back against "radical leftist" policies in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
"We’re going to run a campaign that is focused specifically on ‘We the people’ — our freedoms, our rights and our prosperity," Diehl told supporters late Tuesday. "Massachusetts is no longer the place where people flock to in order for the protection of their freedoms and to build a better life for the families. Now it’s a place people are leaving."
During a pre-primary "tele-rally" on Monday, Trump called Diehl the "only conservative in the race" and said he would be "tough on crime, strong on borders and will always stand up for parents' rights." "He'll rule your state with an iron first and do what needs to be done," Trump said.
Besides Trump’s endorsement, Diehl had strong institutional support from the Republican Party, winning 71% of the delegates at the party's May convention.
Doughty, a political newcomer from Wrentham, pitched himself as a moderate alternative whose experience in the private sector gave Republicans the best shot at keeping the governor's office under their control. Like Diehl, he called for cutting taxes, rolling back regulations and curbing wasteful government spending.
But Doughty argued that Diehl is too extreme to win the governor's office, and won't stand a chance up against a Democratic challenger in deep-blue Massachusetts.
Healey, the lone Democrat in the race, faced no challengers on Tuesday's ballot and gets a free pass to the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Sonia Chang-Diaz dropped out of the race but her name still appears on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll narrowly edged out state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, in the Democratic primary for the second-in-command post. She will be paired with Healey on the November ballot. The two were expected to appear together at a rally in Worcester on Wednesday.
"For the first time, Massachusetts will elect the first governor-lieutenant governor all-woman ticket — not one, but two women in the corner office," Driscoll told supporters at a gathering in Salem Tuesday night.
Diehl's running mate for lieutenant governor, former state representative Leah Allen of Danvers, and Doughty’s running mate, Kate Campanale, a former state lawmaker from Spencer, were still locked in a tight race early Wednesday morning that hadn’t yet been called.
In other statewide races, Secretary of State Bill Galvin -- whose office oversaw Tuesday's primary -- fended off the latest challenge from his own party by soundly defeating Boston NAACP head Tanisha Sullivan to win an unprecedented eighth term. He will face Rayla Campbell, a Republican from Whitman, who had no opposition from within her party.
Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, defeated Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer, in the primary race to replace Healey as attorney general.
The AG's race was one of the most expensive on Tuesday's ballot, with both candidates raising and spending more than $10 million combined.
Campbell will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer who previously ran for attorney general, in November. He was uncontested on Tuesday’s ballot.
In the Democratic primary for state auditor, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, defeated Chris Dempsey, a transit activist and former assistant state transportation secretary.
DiZoglio will face Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester in November for the state auditor’s job. Amore was unopposed.
Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the auditor’s job for nearly 12 years, isn’t seeking a fourth term.
Turnout in Tuesday's primary was expected to be higher-than-normal, driven in part by interest from the party faithful in the GOP gubernatorial race, wide-open Democratic contests as well as contested races for Essex County sheriff and district attorney and legislative seats.
Election officials had estimated more than 1.3 million would cast ballots in person, through mail and during early voting. The exact turnout won't be known for days.
Local election clerks had received about 342,500 mail ballots as of Thursday and another 32,000 were cast during a nearly week-long early voting period that wrapped up on Friday, according to Galvin's office. More than 700,000 voters had requested a mail-in ballot.
Nearly 4.8 million people were eligible to vote in Tuesday's primary, elections officials say. The majority, about 55%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Beside the inclement weather, one factor that was expected to dampen voter turnout on Tuesday was that the election was held the day after the Labor Day holiday, when many people are still on vacation or focused on sending children back to school.
There were no major issues at polling stations in Tuesday's primary in the north of Boston region, but state election officials were forced to get a court order to extend polling hours past 8 p.m. in Barnstable after town officials were unable to access primary ballots stored in a vault.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.