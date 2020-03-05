WEST NEWBURY — The community began transitioning to a town manager form of government nearly two years ago, yet signs of growing pains continue to crop up.
At a recent meeting of the Community Preservation Committee, Chair Sherry Pruyn sought to add a bylaw amendment to the Town Meeting warrant that would allow the committee to hire its own administrative assistant.
When pushed by Town Manager Angus Jennings — the appointing authority for this job — to explain the rationale for the bylaw change, Pruyn answered, “Other boards are able to make appointments. I just don’t see why we can’t.”
The Board of Health, Planning Board and Conservation Commission have the authority to hire staff to assist them, according to state law. Under town manager legislation adopted by voters in 2018, Jennings is responsible for hiring for those boards not covered by the statute.
“I am the appointing authority unless otherwise provided by law,” Jennings said. “I’m just trying to do the job I was hired to do.”
As the discussion continued, it became clear that Pruyn — who first raised the issue of a bylaw amendment at a meeting in January — wasn’t only concerned with who is responsible for filling the position, but also with the role of the committee administrator.
Jean Nelson, who has served in an administrative capacity in town for 12 years, stepped down recently.
Referencing an email from Nelson apparently sent to everyone on the committee except Jennings, Pruyn said she felt he had a bias against Nelson — and there was “a lot of friction” between the two.
That was the impetus for the proposed bylaw change. Pruyn worried that because supervision of the new person hired would fall under Jennings’ purview, it might create a conflict.
An administrator who was less experienced than Nelson might not feel at ease in providing advice beyond what Jennings wanted. Pruyn noted her discomfort with how Jennings was chosen to present the funding application for the Page School playground on behalf of selectmen last month, saying she felt the process lacked transparency.
Jennings strongly objected to Pruyn’s assertions, noting that he would have preferred the parents spearheading the playground project bring the application forward, but he was told they had no standing. Unless selectmen were the applicant, the committee would not consider the request.
He also opposed Pruyn bringing up Nelson’s email, saying, “I think it is highly inappropriate to introduce a personnel matter into a public meeting. I’ve never had my professional integrity impugned in a public meeting in 20 years — never ... . Everything I do, I do with attention to the public interest.”
Bob Janes of the Historical Commission favored the bylaw amendment. “I think we need input into who our next administrative assistant is,” he said. Janes said steps should be taken to make sure the new assistant is “free from encumbrances.”
“I saw some instances with Jean that could have been handled a lot differently,” he said.
“My position has nothing to do with any kind of bias or lack of transparency,” said Judy Mizner, the Conservation Commission’s representative. Mizner said she felt employees should be hired by the committee for whom they will work.
“And that’s a legitimate point of view — but isn’t a town manager form of government,” Jennings said. “What you are describing is the most decentralized form of government. This town has to make up its mind. And I thought it had.”
Jennings said he saw the proposed bylaw amendment as “a backdoor way to try to undo the decision that was made.”
“Angus is correct,” said Selectman Rick Parker. He said the hiring should be the town manager’s decision with input from the committee.
Planner Ray Cook said Pruyn’s proposal was reasonable but also understood why Jennings would want to handle this type of hiring so he could look for possible efficiencies.
“I am seeing both sides of this,” he said. “I think we’ve had some awkward moments — even tonight — but I can see how it can work.”
Ultimately, the motion failed with Pruyn, Janes and Mizner voting in favor. Parker, Cook, Bill Bachrach of Park and Recreation and Gary Bill of the Housing Authority voted against the amendment.
“I feel very uncomfortable with how that was handled,” Jennings said after the vote. “I feel that I have been disparaged in public and I don’t feel it was appropriate.”
The panel went into executive session to receive advice from town counsel Michael McCarron about the issue under an Open Meeting Law exemption.
Pruyn met with Jennings the morning after the meeting and subsequently contacted the press to retract her comments about him displaying any type of bias or lack of transparency in his dealings with Nelson or the board.
Jennings earned his bachelor of arts in philosophy and sociology from Trinity College in Connecticut, and a master’s in regional planning from Cornell University in New York.
He is a trained mediator and facilitator and got his start as a planning assistant for the City of Baltimore. He has worked for 15 years in municipal government in Massachusetts and as town manager in Hampden, Maine, before coming to West Newbury in July 2018.
