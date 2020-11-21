WEST NEWBURY — At the applicants' request, the Planning Board postponed discussions on two housing developments scheduled for its meeting Tuesday.
A public hearing to consider a four-lot subdivision known as Deer Run, across from Long Hill Farm at 519 Main St., opened last month and was continued to Tuesday.
Michael Crowe of Deer Run Land Development LLC seeks approval for a definitive subdivision plan for eight housing units on four lots. Crowe’s application calls for redeveloping the 36.6-acre property by subdividing a two-family house lot to build four duplexes.
Prior to the meeting Tuesday, a representative for the applicant asked for a continuation of the hearing without discussion until the board's next meeting Dec. 1. Planner Brian Murphey pushed to schedule a site walk as soon as possible.
Board members agreed to hold off until Dec. 1 for an agenda item regarding Drakes Landing, a housing development under construction at 365 Main St. on land behind the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
Planners agreed to honor developer Chip Hall’s request to hold off on discussion of a report detailing stormwater management test results for the site issued this week.
An open space preservation development for The Cottages at Drakes Landing was approved in January 2018. Hall has requested the release of some of the money set aside at the start of the project to ensure work the developer promised to do is completed.
Hall seeks $34,949 – the remaining balance of a Phase 1 bond, according to Town Planner Leah Zambernardi.
Planners initially held back $79,739 for this phase; it was reduced to the current balance in September 2019. Hall also wants to reduce a $25,479 Phase II bond by $1,499 to cover remaining work for erosion controls, maintenance, seeding and stabilization, Zambernardi said.
The water test report, submitted by Meridian Associates Inc., indicates more work is needed by the construction team to reduce the amount of runoff flowing in a westerly direction onto the property of Brad Buschur.
Earlier this fall, Buschur complained to the board that his front yard at 347 Main St. has experienced flooding for the past 14 months. He provided a video of what appears to be stormwater rapidly rushing onto and around his property from the abutting development.
Last month, Hall detailed corrective measures he took for which he said Public Works Director Wayne Amaral and Health Agent Paul Sevigny were generally satisfied. He contended that once his road paving plan is fully implemented, the flooding would be resolved.
“Everything is working according to plan,” Hall told the board.
But Meridian’s report appears to contradict this perspective. Although most of the portion of the system tested appears to have operated properly — catch basins 1 and 2, the handicapped ramp, ramp spillway and the catch basin at the focal point “all appeared to function as designed,” Meridian wrote.
The report indicates a problem at the intersection of the newly constructed Daley Drive leading into the development and Main Street, also known as Route 113, a state highway.
“The developer and their design engineer need to come up with an engineered solution to modify the entrance to Daley Drive to properly direct runoff to the curb opening located on the northern side of Daley Drive, east of Main Street, as the approved design plans intended,” the report states. It recommends that Hall "provide the town with an engineered plan depicting how the runoff will be directed to the curb opening … . ”
“I’m surprised by the results of the water test,” Buschur said when reached Wednesday.
“I assumed the drainage would work because the plans had been vetted by the town's consulting engineer during the permitting process, but I guess there is something wrong with the design," he said. "We appreciate everyone's efforts to resolve the problem.”
The board typically meets the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. A link to the virtual sessions are available on the Planning Board page of the town website, www.wnewbury.org
