August Camp operated by the Appalachian Mountain Club of New Hampshire was first held in 1887. For virtually every year since it has offered a unique adult hiking camp, operated largely by volunteers. Connect deeply to nature and bound by traditions, the camp today offers a fixed tent camp, community meals and daily hikes with ranges from easy to very challenging.
Though experiences will vary for each camper depending on interest and abilities there are numerous opportunities to craft a collection of myriad adventures.
My focus this year was to discover old-growth forests that lead to waterfalls. Additionally, I wanted to view Mount Hood, the Columbia River Gorge and varying topography from a variety of angles and heights.
My hikes produced all of these with truly breathtaking impact. I had the opportunity to lead a small group from Timberline Lodge at 6,000 feet elevation towards the 11,700 feet summit of Mount Hood by taking the Pacific Crest Trail. We had 45 minutes and travelled 0.5 miles to stand on snow fields with the summit just 3.1 miles away.
The forests were eclectic ranging from newer growth that seemed to be struggling from long periods of hot weather, to damp, dark, deep passages in old growth forests.
A stunning and esoteric encounter was to enter a forest that was re-generating after a fire from 2018. There were tall blackened trees in a deep gorge intermixed with sparkling green flora which had a distinctive smoky smell still. Most striking of all was a haze from the humidity which created the surreal illustion that the fire was still smoldering!
All the waterfalls were stunning and on one hike there were cathedral height basalt rock cliffs. In most hikes we were never far from rushing rivers, streams and cascades.
A deviation from the norm was participation in a white water rafting excursion at De Chutes River in Maupin, Oregon. The river originates from Little Lava Lake in the De Chutes National Forest. Here we entered a different world that was meso desert -like. The entire 12 mile river gorge segment we travelled was sharply scaled on two sides by rusty colored volcanic rock with sharp edges and deep furrows We walked a quarter mile away from the river alongside a tributary which was created by glacial melt from Mount Hood. Here two rivers met, the Mount Hood River and De Chutes River. Our goal was to reach flumes where the heartiest of our group “surfed” – butt down, knees slightly bent and hands across the chest.
For a few of us as a reprieve each afternoon, we frequented a “ watering hole”. Not far from the camp, within a short drive and a lovely forest walk we arrived at a splendid and expansive grey sand beach. The beach was outlined with a cascading river and pools for cooling our bodies after a day of hiking. This was also a favorite spot for fisherman who frequented and shared the site with us.
All told stunning beauty, nature’s power to regenerate and inspiring vistas were daily experiences. These were collectively experienced by hikers who most had just met and became the basis for bonding on a very special and durable level.
Joe D’Amore write from Groveland and can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com
