NEWBURYPORT — Bagpipes from Scotland, a dancer from Burundi and a sea of national flags from across the world were part of Thursday’s Cultural Appreciation Week celebration at Newburyport District Court.
All week the State Street courthouse, which is also home to Ipswich District Court, has been full of artwork and banners recognizing the event. It is part of an annual initiative in courthouses across the state to celebrate and recognize cultural diversity. This year’s theme, according to Judge Allen Swan who served as master of ceremonies, is “Out of many, we are one: equal justice for all.”
After Swan’s opening remarks, the audience of about 50 people listened with rapt attention to two poems recited by Newburyport High School students Charlie Grossman and Tuala Sullivan, and Bridgewater State University student Lynn Ormandi.
Up next was Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon who spoke about the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and how the city has made great strides towards being an inclusive community for all.
“We know there is still so much to do,” Reardon said, acknowledging along the way that racial minorities are still profiled within the city and the country still suffers from systemic racism.
Wearing traditional garb, Regina Birungi of the central African country of Burundi, wowed the crowd with a roughly four-minute dance. Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice David A. Lowy served as the event’s keynote speaker while Chief Justice of the Trial Court Jeffrey A. Locke also spoke to the crowd.
The first part of the ceremony featured Patrick McDonnell playing highland bagpipes as he walked into the courtroom.
Among other guests were students from Salisbury Elementary who spent time chatting and taking photos with court officials and judges before the event began.
Following the courtroom celebration, guests adjourned to the first floor lobby where they sampled food and drink from different parts of the world.
Afterwards, court probation officer Olivia Nambi, who helped organize the event, said it went off without a hitch.
“I think it went amazing,” Nambi said. “It worked perfectly because we all worked together.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
