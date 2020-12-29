Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Peter Kennefick, 53, 113 Union St., East Walpole; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; failing to drive in right lane, responsible, $100 assessment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Daniel L. Swanson, 36, 83 Market St., No. 4, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Nicole Keating, 40, 18 Monroe St., Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for four months (Salisbury).
Jessica L. Leary, 32, 26 True Road, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for a year; a marked lanes violation, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a lights violation, all not responsible (Salisbury).
Philip N. Reed, 35, 1 Phoenix Way, Seabrook; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended a two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, 14-day inpatient treatment program, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Salisbury).
