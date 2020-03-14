The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jeffrey Ruiz, 33, 550 Broadway, Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed; failing to stop/yield, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
John H. Howard, 72, 475 Groveland St., Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, $625 fine, $50 Victim Witness Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 OUI Victims Fund, one-year loss of license; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, March 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Richard Auclair, 47, 22 North Main St., Ipswich; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley); reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for three months, $50 court costs; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; license not in possession, not responsible (Newburyport).
