AMESBURY — Local students received good news Thursday with the announcement the American Federation for Teachers Amesbury and the school district reached tentative contract agreements with all staffing departments.
The announcement came after 10 hours of negotiations between the two entities. The deal covers multipurpose facility technicians (MPFTs), paraprofessionals, nurses, and teachers. Members of the Amesbury School Committee and AFT Amesbury have been collaborating on these negotiations since October.
School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said she was "thrilled" with how the marathon negotiation session went, emphasizing that everyone had the same goal of doing what was best for the schools.
“I think that kind of kept us on a through line, even though we had some give-and-take moments. I think the fact that everybody having this shared objective of taking care and making sure that kids had school in the fall guided us through the process,” McAndrews said.
She shared what these latest developments mean for the district going forward.
“We have agreed to everything of any consequence, money, contract language. There's a couple of little fine tuning tweaks we have to do on minor things, but nothing that is of gigantic proportions,” McAndrews said.
McAndrews said the timing was particularly important, as MPFT contracts were set to end on June 30. She said because of yesterday’s negotiations, the School Committee is now planning to meet prior to that date to ratify the contracts.
“Getting that done ahead of the expiration date is a momentous event, and so we are very excited that we're able to do that,” McAndrews said.
She said that paraprofessional and teacher contracts run through August.
“We have a little bit of time to make that happen,” McAndrews said.
She spoke about working alongside AFT Amesbury and praised the work of the group's president, Cindy Yetman.
“Yesterday was a testimony to her leadership amongst her union members, and the fact that labor and management can work collaboratively together. Yesterday was a really, really long day, but it was an incredibly productive and positive day,” McAndrews said.
Yetman said she could not speak about any specifics of the negotiations, but spoke highly of the work put in to get to this point.
“A lot of hard work went into the process on both sides over 10 months for this positive result,” Yetman said.
Over the last few months, Yetman has been at the forefront of rallies outside schools, many of them directed towards securing the best possible budget. In April, hundreds of teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff rallied before classes as members of union held signs and handed out leaflets off the grounds of each school building to outline their hope for fully funded public schools.
McAndrews went on to say that negotiations became easier once the issue of the school budget was finalized.
“I think with that definitive knowledge it helped the negotiation process,” McAndrews said.
McAndrew expressed her gratitude for the many hours put in by School Committee members Abigail Jurist Levy, Katie Currie and Gaye Smith, as well as her “right hand” School District Director of Business and Operations Joan Liporto.
