Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.