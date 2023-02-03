NEWBURYPORT — Recent bad acts from human visitors, like trespassing and hitting an owl with a car, has prompted Parker River National Wildlife Refuge officials to close the center an hour earlier.
Refuge project leader Matthew Hillman said Friday he and his staff have seen some "disturbing behavior from the public over the past month or so" and the refuge announced on its Facebook page the same day that it will be closing at 4 p.m., or an hour before sunset, (instead of at sunset,) until further notice.
"A lot of this has to do with the very watchable wildlife that we have here on the refuge. Specifically a pair of barred owls and also coyotes. They're very visible and are active during the daylight hours, which makes for great photography opportunities. But we have a couple of problems associated with that," he said.
Friends of the Parker River Wildlife Refuge Board President Dan Graovac said he supports the move to limit the park's hours.
"They need to take some measures to protect the wildlife there. The two barred owls have decided that roadside hunting is the best way to get meals. These are young owls and that makes them very accessible for photographers. But some people end up staying for hours on end and track every move the bird makes. Then they go into protected areas," he said.
Hillman said he and his staff have an obligation to protect all of the refuge's native inhabitants adding that one of the barred owls was recently struck by a car.
"We're seeing direct, negative benefits from vehicles on our roadways. One of these owls was hit by a vehicle and it lost several wing feathers. Fortunately, it was able to fly away and it's still here, hunting on the refuge. But that could have gone much worse. If that car was going 25 or 30 miles an hour it could have been a very different outcome," he said.
The refuge's pair of barred owls are year-round residents, according to Hillman who said they have been using the area for their winter foraging grounds.
"This is a really important place for them to feed and also to roost. Typically they roost and rest during the day so it's really important for them to have an undisturbed period of time to do that. Then they will hunt in the twilight and nocturnally," he said.
But the owls have recently been spotted hunting opportunistically throughout the daylight hours.
"We're concerned about public safety but we are also a national wildlife refuge so we do have an obligation to put wildlife first. That hour before sunset and in the evening is one of the most critical times for these owls to forage and hunt. So, by limiting the amount of people that will crowd around this animal in that most critical, one hour within sunset, we're giving the bird space to behave as it normally would in nature," Hillman said.
Hillman acknowledged nature photography is a big draw to the refuge, but added public safety has become another concern for staff.
"We have people who are using their large telephoto lenses and their binoculars and we're finding that people are actually standing in the middle of the roadway. They're blocking the lane of traffic, trying to get their perfect photos of these animals. We're really trying to promote responsible photography and that type of behavior really is not something that we can tolerate," he said.
Most wildlife watchers and photographers are following the rules and regulations, according to Hillman who added only a small minority of visitors are breaking the law.
"There's people out here who are trespassing in closed areas and blocking the lane of travel. It's those behaviors that we have to see curtailed and if we see positive effects based on this change, I don't foresee this change having to be in effect for very long at all," he said.
Graovac, also an amateur wildlife photographer and outdoorsman, said an owl that may look stressed around a human may not necessarily be all that relaxed.
"I love wildlife photography as much as the next person but I'm not going to sacrifice the animals well being to get a good shot. We really encourage the people who are visiting to think about the owls themselves. They don't need to spend all day hunting a bird," he said.
By limiting visiting hours to 4 p.m., the refuge is able to cut down on problems during the twilight hours, according to Hillman who added no end date has been set for the new restrictions.
"It really depends on the level of enforcement that we can entail and then how people respond to these, restrictions. We hope we don't have to put further restrictions up. We hope that this will be something of a warning to the folks who are acting in this way," he said.
The refuge will ramp up its staffing in the spring and summer and will be better able to handle larger crowds, according to Hillman, who said it's much more difficult to have his current, limited staff dealing with larger crowds.
"I'd love to saturate our roadways with our officers and our park rangers but we're just at a low staffing period because of the seasonal nature of our hiring," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.