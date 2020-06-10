NEWBURYPORT – State Sen. Diana DiZoglio will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview DiZoglio, D-Methuen, about impacts of the pandemic in Essex County and legislative priorities in response to community needs.
DiZoglio will also talk about legislative levers that could be used to address racial inequality and police reforms in response to the demonstrations protesting the murder of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, will also visit the show to discuss challenges that the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders have brought to those in danger of domestic violence, as well as the resources available to them and those worrying about them.
"The Morning Show" will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for "The Morning Show."
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.