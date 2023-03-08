BOSTON — The state's new auditor is taking aim at her former colleagues in the Legislature by launching an audit of the House and Senate's inner workings.
Former Newburyport state senator and current auditor Diana Dizoglio said the investigation would be the first audit of the legislative branch in more than a century, and will focus on increasing "transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been completely ignored."
"Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public, and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night," she said in a statement.
But it's not clear whether House and Senate leaders will comply with the audit, or implement any of the recommendations that may come out of the investigation.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the state Constitution and separation of powers clause "dictate that the Senate is required to manage its own business and set its own rules."
"Those rules require that the Senate undergoes an audit every fiscal year by a certified public accounting firm experienced in auditing governmental entities and provide that audit to the public," the statement read.
The spokesperson pointed out that the Senate's business "is made public through journals, calendars and recordings of each session, while payroll and other financial information is publicly available on the Comptroller’s website."
"If anyone wishes to view this information, it is available to the public," the spokesperson said.
Dizoglio, a Methuen Democrat, had pledged on the campaign trail to conduct the audit, which echoes many of her criticisms during her tenure as a lawmaker. She served several terms as a state representative and senator, and was a frequent critic of the Legislature's secretive process and opaque inner workings.
The state’s restrictive public records law consistently earns Massachusetts failing grades from First Amendment groups.
In 2016, the state overhauled its public records law for the first time in decades, which included limits on how much state and local governments and police departments may charge for copies of public records and set deadlines for agencies to respond to requests for information.
But lawmakers left in place many of the exemptions shielding the Legislature, courts and law enforcement agencies from disclosing certain records.
The Legislature's committee process is a frequent target for open government groups, who say it lacks transparency. There are nearly 30 committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, each of which makes its own rules about whether to open its proceedings to the public or disclose votes taken by lawmakers.
In many cases, hearings on bills affecting millions of people — including deliberations on the state’s nearly $55 billion budget — are closed to the press and public.
Republican lawmakers and open government groups have sought for years to pry open Beacon Hill's legislative process by pushing through reforms in the rules for House and Senate operations. But the Democratic majority in both chambers has rejected many of those changes.
Groups that have pushed for more transparency on Beacon Hill welcomed DiZoglio's audit, saying a review of the legislative process is long overdue.
"Not only is this necessary, but it's very timely," Erin Leahy, executive director of Act on Mass, a coalition of progressive groups and unions. "The Massachusetts Legislature is consistently ranked as one of the least transparent in the country, and that has deep and material consequences for the strength of our democracy."
Paul Craney, a spokesman for the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said it's "commonsense" that the Legislature should be subject to audits, but said he hopes the investigation will be conducted "in a public and transparent manner."
Dizoglio said the last time the Legislature was audited was 1922, echoing claims that it is among the "least transparent and least accessible state governments in the nation."
"Taxpayers deserve more. They deserve the opportunity to weigh in on legislative, budgetary and regulatory matters that are important to them," she said in the statement. "Everyone should have equitable and transparent access to and information about all state-funded agencies, including the Legislature."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
