BOSTON — Democrat Diana DiZoglio won the race for state auditor against Republican Anthony Amore and three independent challengers in Tuesday’s midterm election.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, DiZoglio had 55% of the vote to Amore’s 38%, according to preliminary results.
Amore conceded in a phone call to DiZoglio.
“I am grateful to my supporters for their effort throughout my campaign and to my campaign team for its tireless work on my behalf,” Amore said after calling DiZoglio to concede the race. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to raise important issues about accountability and transparency during this past year.”
Three independent candidates — Gloria Caballero-Roca, of Holyoke, Dominic Giannone, of Weymouth, and Daniel Riek — were also on Tuesday’s ballot.
DiZoglio, a state Senator, was making her first run for statewide office with support from several of the state’s top Democrats including outgoing Auditor Suzanne Bump, who opted against seeking a fourth term.
On the campaign trail, DiZoglio argued that she had more experience on Beacon Hill than her rivals and would bring accountability and transparency to the auditor’s office.
She pledged to use the auditor’s job to expand her advocacy as a lawmaker on issues ranging from curbing state spending and expanding public records access to banning nondisclosure agreements used to hide sexual harassment claims.
Amore, who ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State in 2018, is the chief of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum who headed a probe into the infamous 1990 art heist and was the 2018 Republican nominee for secretary of state.
He was also part of a team that overhauled security at Logan International Airport after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
On the campaign, Amore argued that his extensive background as an investigator made him the best candidate to take over the auditor’s office.
The auditor’s race, which is normally a sleepy affair, turned out to be one of the more interesting statewide contests — and one of the most contentious.
In the final months of campaigning, the race became a proxy fight between outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who backed Amore, and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who supported DiZoglio’s bid for the post.
Meanwhile, last minute mudslinging by Amore’s and DiZoglio’s supporters forced the candidates to respond publicly to deeply personal issues from their pasts.
Amore was criticized by DiZoglio’s campaign after a story that revealed details of his apparently messy divorce emerged shortly after the state primary election.
Meanwhile, DiZoglio found herself on the defensive after a news report that she was once involved with a conservative Alabama church that opposes same-sex marriage.
Some voters received anonymous text messages ahead of Tuesday urging them to vote against DiZoglio, citing her work for the church.
It’s not clear the mudslinging influenced any voters, but it made for salacious headlines in a statewide race that’s normally overlooked by news outlets.
Often referred to as the “chief accountability officer,” the auditor’s role involves rooting out waste and corruption.
The office is tasked with reviewing the performance of state agencies and contractors, identifying fraud in public benefit programs, and working with cities and towns to gauge the impact of unfunded mandates.
The four-year job pays a $190,000 salary, with benefits, and oversees an office with 200 full-time employees and a nearly $23 million budget.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.