NEWBURYPORT — An annual sign of spring, Harbormaster Paul Hogg and his crew laid out boat docks at Cashman Park and near his waterfront office Tuesday.
It’s also a sign that despite the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the city’s boating season will resume, albeit with several alterations.
On Monday, the state released a battery of guidelines aimed at ensuring that those launching boats in the midst of the coronavirus do so while following social distancing and other public health guidelines.
“There’s rules and guidelines you’d have to adhere to,” Hogg said Wednesday. “Our goal is trying to keep this open but they need to make sure they follow state guidelines.”
Among the biggest policy changes local and state boaters are required to follow is limiting people from the same family on a craft.
“Only persons from the same household should be together on a boat at one time. No gathering or groups of persons from multiple households will be permitted on boat ramps, docks, piers etc., and all users shall practice strict social distancing,” state guidelines read.
That means no party boats, charters, whale watch cruises or sailboat, kayak or canoe rentals.
“That’s all shut down until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Hogg said.
Hogg said Cashman docks and the ones near the harbormaster’s building on the waterfront behind the Custom House Maritime Museum were installed first for specific reasons. Boaters are already placing crafts in the Merrimack River from the Cashman Park launch and he needed to make sure his patrol boats could be docked.
Hogg said central waterfront docks, among the most coveted and busiest docks in Newburyport, could be installed within the next few weeks.
“I’d like to do it sooner than later,” he said, adding that it made sense to install docks in stages to keep the waterfront from getting too crowded all at once.
“We don’t want to get going too quickly,” he said.
But Hogg acknowledged it is a priority getting local boaters back in the water soon.
“I personally think it’s important to get them boating, get them fishing,” Hogg said.
Use of ramps for organized fishing tournaments, derbies, or any other type of gathering is prohibited. Loitering on ramps or use of ramps for any activity other than launching boats is prohibited. Parking at ramps for activities other than launching boats is prohibited, according to the state.
Asked whether he thought the city would be able to ensure social distancing with a waterfront full of boats, Hogg admitted it will be a challenge once warmer weather returns.
“It’s going to get interesting,” Hogg said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
