NEWBURYPORT – Local podiatrists Dr. Angela Barnes and Dr. James DiResta have launched their annual "Docs for Socks" drive to collect new socks for homeless men, women and children in the community.
The doctors said they run the sock drive because many homeless people spend much time outside, exposed to the elements, which can leave them wearing soaking wet socks for days or weeks at a time. That can result in serious infections and illnesses, such as immersion foot or frostbite.
New socks collected between Dec. 4 and Jan. 4 will be donated to the YWCA of Greater Newburyport. Socks may be dropped off at the office of Drs. DiResta and Barnes, 37 1/2 Forrester St., Newburyport.
