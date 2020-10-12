NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge will present "The Heat is On — Climate Change Impacts Your Health" by Dr. Ahmer Ibrahim on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
During the lecture, Ibrahim, who works for Anna Jacques Hospital, Pentucket Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital, will discuss how the extreme changes in climate can affect an individual’s health, from increased cases of asthma to malnutrition and heat stress.
The audience will learn how climate change can affect air quality and pollution, food production, the availability of clean water, and the aberrant growth or spread of toxic microorganisms in the environment.
The World Health Organization has estimated that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, especially in developing countries that lack the infrastructure to prepare and respond to extreme conditions.
And during the lecture, Ibrahim will discuss how climate change globally can affect health locally and strain infrastructure that is ill-prepared to respond.
Ibrahim has spent his career working with populations adversely affected by climate change, including the elderly and homeless people, who often suffer from food insecurity, and respiratory and heat-related illnesses.
When asked what people can do to help address these issues, Ibrahim pointed out that small changes can make a big difference.
“Facing climate change starts with making lifestyle choices in the course of daily living, from composting food waste to drying clothes outside instead of using the dryer," Ibrahim said in the release.
During the talk, he will address additional action that can be taken to care for vulnerable populations and to make the community more resilient.
Ibrahim has been a practicing gastroenterologist in Newburyport and the Merrimack Valley since 2005. In addition to practicing medicine, Ibrahim has had a longtime interest in clean energy, alternative energy and protecting the environment.
Ibrahim received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and completed his internal medicine residency and GI fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston. He was born and raised in St. Louis, and now lives in Newburyport with his wife and two daughters.
For more information, visit storm-surge.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.