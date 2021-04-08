Docu Fest, Screening Room team up this month

NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room and the NBPT Docu Fest are bringing the excitement of the 2021 Academy Awards season to the local community this month with their preview screenings of the Oscar-nominated short films.
These programs will precede the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony April 25.
The shorts programs will be presented in three categories: Documentary (NDFF), animated and live action (Screening Room).
Through April 25, NDFF will present documentary shorts (136 minutes), including the following:
"A Love Song for Latasha" — A dreamlike portrait of a vibrant 15-year-old girl whose shooting death sparked the Los Angeles riots in 1992.
"Do Not Split" — The story of the 2019 Hong Kong protests told through a series of demonstrations by local protesters that escalate into conflict when highly armed police appear on the scene.
"Hunger Ward" — Filmed from inside two of the most active therapeutic feeding centers in Yemen, this film documents two female health care workers fighting to thwart the spread of starvation against the backdrop of a forgotten war.
"Colette" — Resistance took courage in Nazi-occupied France. Seventy-five years later, facing one's ghosts may require even more courage.
"A Concerto Is a Conversation" — A virtuoso jazz pianist and film composer tracks his family’s lineage through his 91-year-old grandfather from Jim Crow Florida to the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Through April 29, The Screening Room presents animated shorts (99 minutes), including the following:
"Burrow" — A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams.
"Genius" — Loci Reine, a young loner, sees a moving oneness amid urban chaos.
"If Anything Happens I Love You" — Grieving parents deal with the loss of their daughter after a school shooting. An elegy on grief.
"Opera" — An installation project that portrays society and history filled with beauty and absurdity.
"Yes-People" — One morning, an eclectic mix of people face the everyday battles of work, school and dishwashing.
Also through April 29, The Screening Room presents live action shorts (130 minutes), including the following:
"Feeling Through" — A teen wandering the streets of New York encounters a deaf-blind man in need of assistance getting to a bus stop.
"The Letter Room" — An empathetic prison officer gets transferred to the prison’s Letter Room and finds escape in the deeply personal letters written to an inmate on death row.
"The Present" — On his wedding anniversary, Yusuf and his young daughter set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift, encountering soldiers, segregated roads and checkpoints.
"Two Distant Strangers" — A man’s repeated attempts to get home to his dog are interrupted by a recurring deadly encounter that forces him to relive the day over and over again.
"White Eye" — A man finds his stolen bicycle, which now belongs to a stranger. While attempting to retrieve it, he struggles to remain human.
The ticket price for each film package is $12. To purchase tickets for the documentary package, go to https://www.nbptdocufest.org.
To purchase tickets for the animated or live action packages, go to www.newburyportmovies.com/virtual. Due to the graphic nature and difficult topics portrayed in some of the films, some content may not be suitable for young audiences.
