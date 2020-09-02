Documentary Film Festival goes virtual this month

NEWBURYPORT — The 16th annual Newburyport Documentary Film Festival is being held virtually from Sept. 18 through 24, giving viewers the chance to watch a selection of documentaries and short films from the comfort of home.
The festival is usually held over a three-day period at the Firehouse Center for the Arts and the Screening Room. Last year's event drew 3,500 people from the local area and beyond, but this year's festival — like many other large gatherings — was shifted to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 festival will feature six feature-length films along with three blocks of shorts, which viewers will be able to watch at any time throughout the week from their computer, tablet, phone or by broadcasting to their television. Each film and short film block also has a live question-and-answer session with the filmmakers scheduled during the week.
The feature films are "The Art of Dissent," "Can Art Stop a Bullet: Kelly's Big Picture," "Dope is Death," "Opeka," and "The Walrus and the Whistleblower." There will also be the shorts block categories "Adventure," "Committed to Memory" and "Out of the Margins."
There will be a free online preview of the festival on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., which will introduce viewers to the entire festival lineup. It will include trailers and will feature festival Executive Director Joanne Morris and Program Director James Sullivan.
Terry Golesworthy, the festival's technical director, said it became clear earlier this year that the 2020 festival couldn't go as planned due to COVID-19, and that the digital festival was the only way forward.
"We weren't going to give it up — we had to keep going," said Golesworthy, noting that the online format presented him as technical director with lots more work with security and other challenges.
Golesworthy noted that the festival ran a film screening online in July to test the waters, and found that they were able to reach an audience that included people living in New York, California and Florida.
"In a sense, we got a broader reach even though our primary audience is in Newburyport," Golesworthy said.
Golesworthy said he hopes the actual festival will work in a similar way, attracting a broad viewership of people from across the country while maintaining its core Greater Newburyport audience.
"We regret that we can't be there in person, but we do have an opportunity to reach a bigger audience inside and outside of town," said Golesworthy, adding that he hopes the festival can carry its wider audience into next year.
"I think our preference will always be to reach Newburyport. But hopefully we're getting Newburyport's name out to a much wider audience, and maybe next year, people will come back and maybe visit the restaurants in town, as well," he said.
Single film tickets are available for $8 each, and all access passes are available for $45.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.nbptdocufest.org, email info@nbptdocufest.org or call 978-572-0993.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
