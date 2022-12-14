NEWBURY — 2023 dog licenses and parking stickers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office or on-line at: https://epay.cityhallsystems.com
Licenses for spayed or neutered dogs are $10. If the dog is not spayed or neutered the fee is $15. All dogs need to be licensed by Jan. 1.
Fees for parking stickers: Resident (17-64 years) $25, Senior (65+ years) or veteran: $20, Replacement stickers are $5
Residents can also go to the town's website and download the format: townclerk@townofnewbury.org and mail all the supporting documents and fees, to Town Clerk, 12 Kent Way, Newbury, MA 01922
For more information or questions call the Town Clerk's office at 978-465-0872 Ext. 315 or Ext. 314
