NEWBURY  —  2023 dog licenses and parking stickers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office or on-line at: https://epay.cityhallsystems.com

Licenses for spayed or neutered dogs are $10. If the dog is not spayed or neutered the fee is $15.  All dogs need to be licensed by Jan. 1.

Fees for parking stickers: Resident (17-64 years) $25, Senior (65+ years) or veteran: $20, Replacement stickers are $5

Residents can also go to the town's website and download the format: townclerk@townofnewbury.org and mail all the supporting documents and fees, to Town Clerk, 12 Kent Way, Newbury, MA 01922

For more information or questions call the Town Clerk's office at 978-465-0872 Ext. 315 or Ext. 314

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you